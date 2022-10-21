Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) +12.1% in Friday's trading after announcing a community benefits agreement with the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe living near its Thacker Pass project in Nevada, creating a framework for continued collaboration between the company and the Native American tribe on the proposed mine.

As part of the deal, Lithium Americas (LAC) plans to build an 8K sq. ft. community center that includes daycare, preschool and cultural facilities for the tribe.

The company said it is moving forward with key steps in support of the start of construction at Thacker Pass, including final selection of an engineering, procurement and construction management contractor, and progressing the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program.

Earlier this month, the judge presiding over the Thacker Pass case set a hearing for January to determine whether the company can proceed with development of the time.

Lithium names (LIT) have posted strong gains this week, with Albemarle (ALB) and Piedmont Lithium (PLL) +9.4% and +17.7% respectively after winning grant money from the DoE for lithium projects.

Lithium Americas (LAC) has jumped 15% this week, while SQM (SQM) and Livent (LTHM) +10.9% and +11.6% respectively.

Lithium prices have been running near record highs, but some analysts including those at Berenberg and Morgan Stanley are forecasting large declines in lithium prices.