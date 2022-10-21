In an interview with CNBC, Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) CEO David Gilboa indicated the online eyeglass retailer is looking to open hundreds of brick and mortar locations.

At present, the company maintains 190 physical locations with a plan to have 200 stores, complete with eye exam suites, open by year end.

“As we talk to our customers and ask them why they’re not shopping with Warby Parker, the dual highest responses are one, that there’s not a store near me, and the second is that I don’t have a current prescription,” Gilboa said in the interview. “So we’re really working to solve those problems for customers by making our stores as accessible and convenient as possible.”

Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) rose 3.51% shortly before Friday’s market close.

