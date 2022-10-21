AT&T (NYSE:T) has risen for a second day after an earnings report that came in for praise due to solid financials and strong user numbers. The stock is up 2.2%, following on a 7.7% gain on Thursday.

Analysts including Citi lauded a more balanced profitability and progress on improving fiber subscribers. Truist has added its applause, upgrading AT&T (T) to Buy.

That follows "15 years of underperformance, now that it has demonstrated an ability to focus on core business as opposed to acquisitions of loosely related companies at high market valuations," analyst Greg Miller says.

The stock has been one of the best performers vs. the declining market this year, Miller says, but it's still time to upgrade after more than 15 years because "trends of the past few quarters are increasingly likely to continue to the point where the company is capable of generating $17.8B-plus" of free cash flow in 2023, and $19.6B-plus in 2024 (14% and 15.4% free cash flow yields respectively).

Overall broadband net adds are still challenged by declining DSL subscribers, but fiber now represents more than half the total, so DSL will be less of a headwind, he says.

And while analysts were given pause by the unexplained downdraft in free cash flow, it's "increasingly clear that we are in fact on a trajectory to a $17B-plus 2023 free cash flow and beyond" - meaning "the company should be in an increasingly strong position to either return capital to shareholders or reinvest in the core business it is demonstrating success with."

In the immediate aftermath of AT&T's report, analysts found much to like but suggested there was still work to do after a miss on free cash flow.