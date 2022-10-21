Schnitzer Steel Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 21, 2022 3:40 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, October 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-74.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.6M (-3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCHN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments