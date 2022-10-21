Generali is said to weigh takeover of Guggenheim asset management unit for $4B

Oct. 21, 2022

  • Assicurazioni Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF) (OTCPK:ARZGY), the biggest insurer in Italy, is progressing in its discussions to buy the asset management business of U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $4B, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people with knowledge on the situation.
  • Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY) was said to have first weighed the acquisition of Guggenheim's asset management division to expand its asset arm at the end of September, when the stock climbed over 4% as a result of the news.
  • The insurer will determine whether it wants to formalize a bid by the end of 2022 as it completes due diligence on the matter, the people told Bloomberg.
  • Spokesmen for Generali and Guggenheim declined to comment to Bloomberg's request for comment.
  • The potential acquisition comes at a time when the U.S. dollar (DXY) is at its strongest in decades, thus making U.S.-based assets more costly.
