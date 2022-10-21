Chinese lockset maker Intelligent Living Applications Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock continued its rocky ride Friday, climbing 20% in afternoon trading after falling nearly the same in the prior session.

Shares of the company opened at $2.40, sliding to a low of $2.38 in early trading before climbing to a high of $3.01 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $2.81 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The company did not appear to make any SEC filings or release news on Friday.

Intelligent Living stock has been volatile since the company's $20M initial public offering on July 13, hitting a 52-week high of $26.40 during its first session and a 52-week low of $1.49 on Sept. 21. The company's float is comparatively small at only 8.7M shares, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Based in Hong Kong, Intelligent Living is a maker of mechanical locksets and electronic security devices. Its products are sold primarily in Canada and the US.

Shares of Intelligent Living plunged 54% on Monday to close at $2.99 amid a 6-K filing with the SEC associated with the purchase of an electroplating production line and related property in Dongguan City, China. The stock regained ground on Tuesday, but closed lower Wednesday and Thursday.