Google in talks to invest $200M in AI start-up Cohere; Nvidia may invest - WSJ

Oct. 21, 2022

Name sign above the entrance of Google offices in London, UK.

Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is in discussions to put at least a $200M investment into Cohere, a start-up pursuing artificial intelligence language processing, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The same discussions included Cohere talking about Nvidia (NVDA) about a potential strategic investment, according to the report.
  • Cohere builds natural-language processing software that can help build tools for chatbots, or other features capable of understanding human speech and text.
  • Any investment would build on existing talks Cohere had with Google in order to gain the computing power it needed to train its software.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) is reportedly in talks to boost its own investment in OpenAI, another start-up that happens to use Microsoft's Azure as its exclusive partner.

Comments (1)

