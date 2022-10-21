Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 finish higher on hopes of a less-hawkish December

Stocks jumped on Friday, helped by moderating Treasury yields and a decline in the dollar. Trading was fueled by renewed hope that the Federal Reserve would be able to slow down its rate-hiking campaign after its November meeting.

The advance added to gains recorded on Monday and Tuesday, as Wall Street bounced back from yearly lows established last week.

The Dow (DJI) closed +2.5%, the S&P 500 (SP500) finished +2.4% and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ended +2.3%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) dipped nearly 1% on the day.

Looking at concluding numbers, the Dow Jones recorded a closing mark of 31,082.56, an advance of 748.97 points on the day. The S&P 500 rose 86.97 points to end at 3,752.75, while the Nasdaq advanced 244.87 points to finish at 10,859.72.

All 11 S&P sectors finished the day with gains. Materials led the way, climbing by nearly 3.5%. Financials and Consumer Discretionary both advanced nearly 3%. Info Tech, Industrials, Health Care and Energy all rallied more than 2%.

"Stocks rebounded on Friday as rates fell and the dollar weakened," Mott Capital Management's Michael Kramer told Seeking Alpha. "The dollar fell dramatically after Japan intervened in the currency market, selling the dollar and buying the yen. The decline in the dollar gave a significant boost to stocks, sparking a risk-on rally."

"For the rally to continue next week, equities will need to see rates drop and the dollar to weaken," Kramer added.

A report from a well-sourced Fed reporter and dovish comments from a central bank official, which came just as policymakers went into their pre-meeting blackout period, convinced traders that ultra-hawkish sentiment might have finally peaked. This allowed stocks to regain their upward momentum after two sessions of mild declines.

Wall Street has settled into a general consensus that the Fed will raise its key rate by 75 basis points at its next meeting, scheduled for Nov. 2. However, Friday's headlines shifted feelings about the central bank's post-November plans.

Traders are now pricing in a 95% chance of 75-basis-point hike in November. However, for the central bank's December meeting, the odds of a further 75-basis-point increase have dropped to 45%. That probability stood at about 75% a day ago.

In line with the changing attitude towards medium-term Fed policy, Treasury yields dipped after seeing steady increases throughout most of the week. The 2-year yield (US2Y) dropped 13 basis points to 4.48%. The 10-year yield (US10Y) eased about one basis point to 4.22%.

Earlier this week, the 10-year yield reached levels not seen since the Financial Crisis.

Along with the Fed considerations, the overall reaction to the latest round of quarterly reports was generally positive. This included a standout performance from Schlumberger.

However, there were signs of weakness as well. Snap earnings renewed concerns about the social media sector, while investors punished results from the likes of Verizon and American Express.