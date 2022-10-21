Industrial stocks in the past five days mostly rose as many companies prepare to report earnings or host investor days next week. Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), General Electric (GE), General Dynamics (GD), Honeywell (HON), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTX) are among the large-cap companies that announce quarterly results next week.

Among the top holdings of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) this week had the biggest gain with a 16.6% increase.

The defense contractor on Tuesday beat earnings estimates and increased its stock buyback plan by $14 billion, including a doubling of this year’s repurchases to $8 billion. The company last year again was the biggest recipient of U.S. defense contracts, according to a Pentagon report published Thursday.

Defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NOC) rose 12.6% for the week, likely helped by Lockheed’s results.

Union Pacific (UNP) was the exception among the ETF’s biggest holdings with a 1.8% decline for the week. The railroad operator beat estimates for Q3, but said it faces ongoing inefficiencies in its operations.