Starry Group stock hits all-time low, closes below $1 amid layoff news

Oct. 21, 2022 4:34 PM ETStarry Group Holdings, Inc. (STRY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) stock closed below $1 per share after hitting a new all-time low in the wake of news that the company was laying off 50% of its workforce to save cash.

Shares of Starry opened at $1.11 before hitting a new 52-week low of $0.82 in late morning. The stock closed at $0.85, down 23% from Thursday's close.

Starry's stock hit a 52-week high of $10.90 on June 3, but had been trending lower since the company released its Q2 earnings report in early August.

The stock dropped 17% on Thursday after Starry announced it was slashing its workforce and withdrawing its 2022 full-year guidance in response to what it called "an extremely difficult economic climate and capital environment."

Based in Boston, Starry has focused on providing affordable high-speed broadband services to underserved communities. The company went public on March 29 through a merger with SPAC FirstMark Horizon.

