Impac Mortgage shareholders approve proposals for preferred stock exchange offers

Oct. 21, 2022 4:52 PM ETImpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Book with page about preferred stock. Trading concept.

designer491

  • Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:IMH) said holder of its common stock approved proposals that allow the closing of its previously announced offers to exchange some of its preferred stock for stock and warrants.
  • As the company's exchange offers expired on 11:59 PM on Thursday, holders of ~69.23% of outstanding shares of its 9.375% series B preferred stock and holders of ~67.59% of 9.125% series C preferred stock tendered their shares for the exchange.
  • In addition some 1,300 shares of series C preferred that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures were tendered before the expiration date.
  • Impac Mortgage (IMH) expects to accept the series C preferred shares that remain subject to guaranteed delivery and to make payment on all accepted shares on Oct. 26, 2022.
  • The company didn't say how many common shares and warrants it expects to issue through the offering.
  • Impac Mortgage (IMH) also registered shares of common stock, warrants, and shares of 8.25% series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock issuable in the exchange offers.
  • In August, Impac Mortgage (IMH) received a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE for standards relating to its stockholders' equity and annual losses.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.