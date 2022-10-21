Impac Mortgage shareholders approve proposals for preferred stock exchange offers
Oct. 21, 2022 4:52 PM ETImpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Impac Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:IMH) said holder of its common stock approved proposals that allow the closing of its previously announced offers to exchange some of its preferred stock for stock and warrants.
- As the company's exchange offers expired on 11:59 PM on Thursday, holders of ~69.23% of outstanding shares of its 9.375% series B preferred stock and holders of ~67.59% of 9.125% series C preferred stock tendered their shares for the exchange.
- In addition some 1,300 shares of series C preferred that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures were tendered before the expiration date.
- Impac Mortgage (IMH) expects to accept the series C preferred shares that remain subject to guaranteed delivery and to make payment on all accepted shares on Oct. 26, 2022.
- The company didn't say how many common shares and warrants it expects to issue through the offering.
- Impac Mortgage (IMH) also registered shares of common stock, warrants, and shares of 8.25% series D cumulative redeemable preferred stock issuable in the exchange offers.
- In August, Impac Mortgage (IMH) received a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE for standards relating to its stockholders' equity and annual losses.
Comments (1)