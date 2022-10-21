Northeast Indiana Bancorp GAAP EPS of $4.17, revenue of $4.77M
Oct. 21, 2022
- Northeast Indiana Bancorp press release (OTCQB:NIDB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.17.
- Revenue of $4.77M (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Total Assets increased $11.8 million to $429.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $417.7 million at December 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to net loans increasing $30.5 million, or 14.8% on an annualized basis, to $304.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $274.3 million as of December 31, 2021.
- The book value of NIDB's stock was $34.85 per common share and tangible common equity ratio was 9.78% as of September 30, 2022.
