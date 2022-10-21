United Bancshares GAAP EPS of $0.94, revenue of $12.15M

Oct. 21, 2022 5:01 PM ETUnited Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • United Bancshares press release (OTC:UBOH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.94.
  • Revenue of $12.15M (-16.9% Y/Y).
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expenses were $8,865,000, compared to $9,680,000 for the comparable quarter of 2021, a $815,000 decrease.  The significant quarter-over-quarter decreases include salaries and benefits of $604,000 (11.2%), a result of lower mortgage loan commissions, loan origination expenses of $219,000 (46.8%), data processing expense of $125,000 (21.2%), and advertising and promotional expense of $119,000 (21.1%), offset by increases in exam and auditing expense of $61,000 (42.3%), and legal fees of $58,000 (190.9%).

