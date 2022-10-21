Oregon Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $10.79M

Oct. 21, 2022 5:12 PM ETOregon Bancorp, Inc. (ORBN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Oregon Bancorp press release (OTCPK:ORBN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.58.
  • Revenue of $10.79M (-51.8% Y/Y).
  • The Company’s balance sheet expanded modestly during the quarter. Total assets increased by $6.1 million, or 1.5%, from June 30, 2022.
  • This results in a quarterly return on average assets of 1.3% and a quarterly return on average equity of 7.8%. Year-to-date net income through the third quarter reached $5.5 million resulting in a return on average assets of 1.8% and a return on average equity of 10.4%.

