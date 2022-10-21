Gold futures finished the week with strong gains Friday following reports of a potential debate among Federal Reserve officials about the pace of interest rate hikes.

Stocks rose while the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields fell after Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said future interest rate increases could come in smaller increments to achieve the Fed's target neutral rate.

While the Fed seems set to again lift its benchmark rate by 75 basis points at the November policy meeting, The Wall Street Journal reported there may be some debate among Fed officials over whether to slow down aggressive rate hikes thereafter.

Bouncing off early losses that brought prices to their lowest intraday level in more than two years, front-month Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) for October delivery closed +1.2% for the day and up 0.5% for the week to $1,651.00/oz, while December silver (XAGUSD:CUR) settled +2% for the day and 5.7% higher for the week to $19.043/oz.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (GDXJ), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SLV), (SIVR)

Among the gold group's biggest gainers Friday: (MUX) +11.2%, (IAG) +9.5%, (NG) +6.8%, (HMY) +6.7%, (BTG) +6.4%, (SA) +6.2%, (EGO) +6.1%, (KGC) +5.4%, (GFI) +5.1%, (AEM) +5.1%.

Gold was under pressure early but "snapped back quickly and sharply" following the interest rate speculation as well as reports that Japan stepped in the market to prop up the yen, which helped send the dollar lower.

"The gold market took this speculative info... as sign of a Fed pivot towards data dependency into 2023," Wolf Capital's Jeff Wright told MarketWatch, but he believes "gold is still under pressure and will not be able to sustain any rally for quite some time."

Gold, silver and other commodities could all fall 13% or more, Credit Suisse predicted three weeks ago.