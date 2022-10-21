DWAC sister SPAC Benessere Capital to liquidate after eCombustible deal terminated
Oct. 21, 2022 5:47 PM ETBenessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE)DWACBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Patrick Orlando's SPAC Benessere Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BENE) said Friday it will liquidate as a result of the recent termination of its merger with eCombustible, ongoing regulatory investigations and its sponsor not making additional monthly contributions to the trust account.
- Benessere Capital (BENE) will redeem all outstanding class A shares included in the units issued in its IPO at a per-share redemption price of ~$10.45.
- Redemption of shares will be effected within 10 business days after Oct. 17.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions for the SPAC's warrants and rights.
- Benessere is run by Orlando, who also runs Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), which is currently part of a high profile merger with Trump Media.
