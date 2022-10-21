NYIAX (NYX), which has developed an adtech platform using Nasdaq technology, has downsized its proposed initial public offering to $8M from $20M.

NYIAX said in an SEC filing that it is now looking to offer 1.64M shares priced between $4 and $6, which would raise around $8M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would receive a 30-day option to buy up to $1.23M in additional shares.

The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol NYX. Boustead Securities and WestPark Capital are serving as lead bookrunners.

The deal terms are significantly downsized from those proposed in a filing in June that had NYIAX raising $20M by offering an undisclosed number of shares priced between $4 and $5.

Based in New York City, NYIAX has developed a blockchain-based marketplace with Nasdaq where advertising inventory, campaigns and audiences can be listed, bought and sold. The platform's technology is jointly patented by NYIAX and Nasdaq (NDAQ). For 2021, the company reported a net loss of $12M on revenue of $594K.

