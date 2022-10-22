BOIL and UNG among ETF weekly movers
- Gainers: ProShares Trust II - ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) +48%.
- Advisor Shares Msos 2X Daily ETF (MSOX) +34%.
- iPath Pure Beta Energy ETN (ONG) +30%.
- Bank of Montreal MicrosectorsTravel (FLYU) +28%.
- Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) +25%.
- Losers: ProShares Trust II - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) -35%.
- The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG) -21%.
- Bank of Montreal MicrosectorsTravel (FLYD) -21%.
- BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) -20%.
- Kraneshares Global Carbon Offset (KSET) -19%.
