BOIL and UNG among ETF weekly movers

Oct. 22, 2022 10:20 AM ET By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: ProShares Trust II - ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) +48%.
  • Advisor Shares Msos 2X Daily ETF (MSOX) +34%.
  • iPath Pure Beta Energy ETN (ONG) +30%.
  • Bank of Montreal MicrosectorsTravel (FLYU) +28%.
  • Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) +25%.
  • Losers: ProShares Trust II - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) -35%.
  • The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG) -21%.
  • Bank of Montreal MicrosectorsTravel (FLYD) -21%.
  • BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) -20%.
  • Kraneshares Global Carbon Offset (KSET) -19%.

