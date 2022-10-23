Xi secures historic third term, shuffles leadership line-up
- Xi Jinping on Sunday secured a historic third five-year term as the head of the ruling Communist Party and said that "the world needs China".
- President Xi announced his seven-member Standing Committee of Politburo with Xi himself at the peak of the Chinese Communist Party’s power structure. The rest six member includes Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Zhao Leji and Wang Huning.
- Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi replaces Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, and Han Zheng.
- “China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China. After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability,” Xi Jinping said.
- "Now we are taking confident strides on a new journey to turn China into a modern socialist country in all respects. To advance to the second centenary goal and to embrace the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, for a Chinese path to modernisation," Xi Jinping added.
- ETFs: NYSEARCA:FXI, NYSEARCA:KWEB, NYSEARCA:CQQQ, NASDAQ:MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, CHIQ, GXC, EWH, KBA, YANG, CXSE, CAF, CWEB, PGJ, KURE, CHIX, CYB
-
Comments