The State of Realized Volatility: Showing signs of the Great Recession

Major market averages continue to face uphill trade winds despite the fact that the S&P finished the week in positive territory. Wall Street keeps its attention on the Federal Reserve as they look to see where the direction of future rates are headed. Its clear that a 75-basis point rate hike is baked in for its next November meeting but now attention is shifted towards the December meeting.

PriceVol Indicator

PriceVol levels have started to push higher as the weekly 5-day average reading came in at 7.9, with Friday’s reading coming in at 8.8. The week's level is also higher than the earlier months 7 reading which took place during the months first week of October. Still PriceVol is short of the 10 handle which indicates a high market volatility signal but the trend is gaining steam.

PriceVol is a proprietary trading tool which seeks to calculate the complete landscape of the volatility reflected in the entire S&P 500. Per an investor note by ASYMmetric ETFs:

“PriceVol is showing a similar volatility pattern to the bear market of 2007-2009. Realized volatility of the S&P 500 remained compressed during the early stages of the Great Recession, [and] didn’t measure realized volatility above its Risk-Off or bear market threshold of 10 until roughly 8 months into the bear market of 2007-2009.”

“The S&P 500 was down approximately 16% when PriceVol went above and remained above its Risk-Off threshold of 10 for the remainder of the bear market.” See chart below:

Where was volatility seen?

The S&P 500 (SP500) and its mirroring ETFs SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), concluded the trading week higher which would indicate at face-value a lower volatility-based week.

However, on a sector-by-sector basis, the Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) segment and Communications (XLC) area of the S&P observed PriceVol readings of 10.5 and 10.2, crossing over the high watermark threshold of 10. At the same time, not so far off was the Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sector of the market as it provided a 9.5 reading. See a breakdown of each sector’s PriceVol level over the past week below:

The ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) is fund designed as an offshoot to the PriceVol indicator. ASPY works as a quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to offer investors a backstop against bear market selloffs by being net short, while also seeks to capture the majority of bull market gains, by being net long.

See below the performances of all five ETFs discussed across multiple time frames.