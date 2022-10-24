Philips reports Q3 mixed earnings; issues Q4 soft guidance

Oct. 24, 2022 1:27 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), RYLPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Philips press release (NYSE:PHG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.25 beats by €0.16.
  • Revenue of €4.3B (+3.4% Y/Y) misses by €60M, with a 5% comparable sales decline, in line with the update provided on October 12, 2022.
  • Comparable order intake decreased 6% on the back of 47% growth in Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITA of €209M, or 4.8% of sales, compared to €512M, or 12.3% of sales, in Q3 2021.
  • Operating cash flow was an outflow of €180M, compared to an inflow of €256M in Q3 2021.
  • The book-to-bill ratio was 1.18, and the equipment order book grew further in the quarter.
  • Looking ahead, the company sees prolonged operational and supply challenges, a worsening macro-economic environment and continued uncertainty related to COVID-19 measures in China, which will be partly offset by Philips’ productivity and pricing actions.
  • Consequently, Philips now expects a mid-single-digit comparable sales decline for the fourth quarter of 2022, with a high-single-to double-digit Adjusted EBITA margin range.

