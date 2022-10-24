Japan +0.54%. Japan preliminary PMI October manufacturing 50.7 (prior 50.8).

China -1.43%. Home prices in China fell 1.2% m/m in September, even more in y/y terms.

China September data: Industrial production +6.3% y/y (expected +4.8%).

China's Q3 GDP 3.9% y/y (expected 3.3%).

Hong Kong -5.44%.

Australia +1.54%. CBA expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise the cash rate by 25 bp next week.

Australia preliminary PMI: Manufacturing 52.8 (prior 53.5) & Services 49.0 (prior 50.6).

India Market Closed.

NZD traders note - it's a New Zealand holiday today.

Singapore, Malaysia and India’s markets are closed for a holiday Monday.

On Friday in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 748.97 points, or 2.47%, to close at 31,082.56. The S&P 500 added 2.37% to 3,752.75. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.31% to 10,859.72.

Oil rose in early Asian trade on Monday as expectations of tighter supplies globally ahead of European Union sanctions on Russian oil underpinned prices.

Brent crude futures climbed 54 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.04 a barrel by 0125 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.56 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.6%.

Gold prices were steady on Monday, having risen 1.8% in the previous session, as hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will adopt a less aggressive policy stance later in the year countered pressure from a firmer dollar.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,656.09 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,661.60.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $19.30 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $935.38 and palladium inched 0.1% higher to $2,021.31.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.11%; S&P 500 +0.21%; Nasdaq +0.30%.