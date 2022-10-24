Japan factory growth slows to 21-month low; composite PMI rises to 4-month peak
Oct. 24, 2022 2:21 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Flash data showed that the au Jibun Bank Japan Composite PMI rose to 51.7 in October 2022 from a final 51.0 a month earlier. This was the highest reading since June, with services activity growing the most in four months on the back of the recent easing in international border restrictions and the launching of the Nationwide Travel Discount Program.
- The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index expanded for a second month, rising to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 in October after September's 52.2 final, according to the survey.
- Japan's factory activity growth slowed further to a 21-month low in October as relentless cost pressures torment manufacturers, but service-sector firms received a boost as the country reopened to foreign tourists.
- New order growth accelerated, while export orders fell at a softer rate.
- Finally, sentiment dipped to a six-month low, on concerns about price pressures and general economic conditions.
