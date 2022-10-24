Ivanhoe Electric announces Taylor Melvin to succeed Robert Friedland as CEO
Oct. 24, 2022
- Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE:IE) Chairman and current CEO Robert Friedland and current President Eric Finlayson to announce that Taylor Melvin will join the company as its President and CEO.
- Melvin, most recently Vice President, Corporate Development for Freeport McMoRan. Robert Friedland will continue as the Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric.
- He will lead the company as it develops the critical mineral mines necessary for the energy transition in the United States.
- Robert Friedland will continue as Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric.
- Eric Finlayson will assume new role as Chief of Global Exploration. Graham Boyd, the company's Vice President, U.S. Projects, will continue to supervise exploration activities within the continental United States.
- All appointments and changes, including Melvin's appointment, will be effective November 21.
- Melvin will also join the board of directors at that time.
