Ivanhoe Electric announces Taylor Melvin to succeed Robert Friedland as CEO

Oct. 24, 2022
  • Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE:IE) Chairman and current CEO Robert Friedland and current President Eric Finlayson to announce that Taylor Melvin will join the company as its President and CEO.
  • Melvin, most recently Vice President, Corporate Development for Freeport McMoRan. Robert Friedland will continue as the Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric.
  • He will lead the company as it develops the critical mineral mines necessary for the energy transition in the United States.
  • Robert Friedland will continue as Executive Chairman of Ivanhoe Electric.
  • Eric Finlayson will assume new role as Chief of Global Exploration. Graham Boyd, the company's Vice President, U.S. Projects, will continue to supervise exploration activities within the continental United States.
  • All appointments and changes, including Melvin's appointment, will be effective November 21.
  • Melvin will also join the board of directors at that time.

