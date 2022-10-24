Mycronic secures order for five systems from an existing customer in Asia
Oct. 24, 2022 3:10 AM ETMycronic AB (publ) (MICLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mycronic AB (OTCPK:MICLF) has received an order for five systems from an existing customer in Asia: three Prexision 8 Evo, one Prexision 8 Entry Evo and one Prexision MMS.
- The order value is in the range of $52M-$60M.
- Delivery of one Prexision 8 Evo and the Prexision MMS is planned during the second quarter of 2024, followed by one Prexision 8 Evo during the third quarter of 2024, one Prexision 8 Entry Evo during the fourth quarter of 2024 and one Prexision 8 Evo during the first quarter of 2025.
- Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for displays up to mask size G8.
