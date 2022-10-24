New biometric smart cards integration for IDEX Biometrics and Trustsec
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) and TrustSEC to bring biometric smart card solutions to market in response to the demand for more secure and seamless digital authentication.
- The integration combines the TrustSEC smart card module, including card operating system and applets, with the IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio fingerprint sensor solution.
- The biometric smart card solution will secure access to digital- and crypto currency hashwallets, as well as managing physical and logical access for corporations, schools and governments, and is targeted to reach the market in Q1 2023.
- With this collaboration, the companies will mutually benefit from IDEX Biometrics industry leading TrustedBio sensor and TrustSEC’s experience in smartcard development and their significant customer base within the cyber security market.
