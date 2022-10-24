France services growth below estimates in October as worries about inflation lingered

Oct. 24, 2022 3:37 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global France Services PMI fell to 51.3 in October of 2022 from 52.9 in September, below market estimates of 51.5, a flash estimate showed.
  • The latest reading pointed to a mild expansion on the services sectors, as uncertainty and weak client purchasing power weighed on business activity.
  • Inflationary pressures continued to build, with input costs accelerating mainly due to rising prices for energy.
  • Selling prices also rose significantly, with rising interest rates and resilient demand conditions for certain services noted as drivers.

