France services growth below estimates in October as worries about inflation lingered
Oct. 24, 2022 3:37 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The S&P Global France Services PMI fell to 51.3 in October of 2022 from 52.9 in September, below market estimates of 51.5, a flash estimate showed.
- The latest reading pointed to a mild expansion on the services sectors, as uncertainty and weak client purchasing power weighed on business activity.
- Inflationary pressures continued to build, with input costs accelerating mainly due to rising prices for energy.
- Selling prices also rose significantly, with rising interest rates and resilient demand conditions for certain services noted as drivers.
