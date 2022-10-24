GeNeuro reports Q3 results
Oct. 24, 2022
- GeNeuro press release (OTC:GNRRF): Q3 at September 30, 2022, it had €9.6M in cash.
- As announced in the interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the available cash resources provide GeNeuro with financial visibility until end of 2023, covering all planned activities.
- The Q3 2022 cash consumption was in line with the company’s expectations; full-year cash consumption remains estimated at ~€6M on a net basis, i.e. after taking into account the FOPH subsidy for the long-COVID Phase 2 clinical trial.
