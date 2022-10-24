GeNeuro reports Q3 results

Oct. 24, 2022 3:50 AM ETGeNeuro SA (GNRRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GeNeuro press release (OTC:GNRRF): Q3 at September 30, 2022,  it had €9.6M in cash.
  • As announced in the interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the available cash resources provide GeNeuro with financial visibility until end of 2023, covering all planned activities.
  • The Q3 2022 cash consumption was in line with the company’s expectations; full-year cash consumption remains estimated at ~€6M on a net basis, i.e. after taking into account the FOPH subsidy for the long-COVID Phase 2 clinical trial.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.