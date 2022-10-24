Syncona to acquire Applied Genetic Technologies for ~$23.5M

Oct. 24, 2022 4:13 AM ETApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) has entered into a definitive pact pursuant to which a newly established portfolio company of Syncona Limited to acquire former, through a tender offer, for ~$23.5M ($0.34 per share) in cash plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50.0M (up to $0.73 per share).
  • The upfront consideration in cash of $0.34 per share representing a premium of approximately 42% over AGTC’s closing stock price on October 21, 2022
  • The total consideration of up to $1.07, including up to $0.73 per CVR, representing a premium of up to approximately 344% over AGTC’s closing stock price on October 21, 2022.
  • AGTC’s board has examined all alternative options for the future of AGTC and believes this transaction clearly delivers the best value for shareholders.
  • Given the state of equity and other funding markets, AGTC sees significant challenges in funding ongoing operations beyond 2022.
  • Per the terms, an indirect subsidiary of Syncona Limited will initiate a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of AGTC common stock.
  • AGTC equity holders will also receive in the transaction, for each share of AGTC common stock, one non-tradeable CVR.
  • Pursuant to the closure, the shares of AGTC’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
  • Syncona plans to finance the upfront cash consideration in the transaction with cash on hand.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Comments

