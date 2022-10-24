AstraZeneca's Imjudo/Imfinzi combo for liver cancer gets FDA approval
Oct. 24, 2022 4:26 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imjudo in combination with Imfinzi to treat adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a type of liver cancer.
- The British pharma giant on Monday said the combination, which includes a single dose of Imjudo (tremelimumab) 300mg added to Imfinzi (durvalumab) 1500mg followed by Imfinzi every four weeks, is called the STRIDE regimen.
- The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called HIMALAYA, which showed that patients treated with the combination of Imjudo and Imfinzi experienced a 22% reduction in the risk of death versus sorafenib, sold as Nexavar by Bayer.
- AstraZeneca added that regulatory applications for the Imjudo - Imfinzi combo are currently under review in Europe, Japan and certain other countries to treat patients with advanced liver cancer based on the HIMALAYA results.
Comments