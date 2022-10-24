European markets mostly higher with UK leadership contest nears deadline

London -0.65%.

Germany +0.37%. Germany October flash manufacturing PMI 45.7 vs 47.0 expected.

France +0.35%. France October flash services PMI 51.3 vs 51.5 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.51%. All sectors and major bourses opened higher, with chemicals leading gains with a rise; Food and beverages and health care were both up.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 21 October CHF 597.6 bn vs CHF 619.8 bn prior.

Eurozone October flash services PMI 48.2 vs 48.2 expected.

Coming up in the session: UK October flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0830 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 4.19%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 2.40%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than twelve basis point to 3.92%.