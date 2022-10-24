Germany Manufacturing PMI hits 28-month low

Oct. 24, 2022 4:44 AM ET
  • Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index fell deeper into the contraction territory in October, landing at 44.1, down from the previous month's 45.7, S&P Global revealed in a preliminary report published on Monday. The figure failed to meet analyst expectations and dropped to a 29-month low.
  • The S&P Global Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI fell to 45.7 in October of 2022 from 47.8 in September, pointing to a fifth consecutive month of declining factory activity and the worst since June 2020, a preliminary estimate showed.
  • Germany's flash services PMI fell to 44.9 from 45.0.
