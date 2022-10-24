Eurozone services activity falls deeper into contraction
- The S&P Global Services PMI in the Euro Area declined to 48.2 in October 2022 from 48.8 in the previous month and well below, indicating falling business activity levels for three consecutive months and at a rate that was the fastest since February 2021, a preliminary estimate showed.
- The decline in new business inflows was the steepest since June 2013 barring pandemic lockdown months, while employment growth remained weak.
- On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated in October, while the rate of selling price inflation cooled only marginally, but remained higher than anything ever seen prior to the pandemic.
Comments