UK services sector slumped to 47.5 for 1st time in 20 months

Oct. 24, 2022 5:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers' index composite output measure fell to a 21-month low of 47.2 points in October from 49.1 in September.
  • The flash services PMI business activity index slumped to 47.5 points in October from 50.0 in September, while the manufacturing PMI slid to 45.8 from 48.4 is a 29-month low.
  • New flash estimates released on Monday showed the UK private sector output has fallen for the third straight month, fuelling speculation the UK is headed for a "deep" recession.
  • Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the recent political and financial market "upheavals" were playing their part in the output slump.
  • "The heightened political and economic uncertainty has caused business activity to fall at a rate not seen since the global financial crisis in 2009 if pandemic lockdown months are excluded," he continued. "GDP therefore looks certain to fall in the fourth quarter after a likely third quarter contraction, meaning the UK is in recession."
  • "On top of the collapse in political stability, financial market stress and slump in confidence, these higher borrowing costs will add to speculation of a worryingly deep UK recession," he added.

