KKR, Mubadala in partnership to invest in private credit in Asia Pacific
Oct. 24, 2022 5:29 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Investment firm KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) said it has signed a strategic partnership with Mubadala Investment Co., sovereign investor, with a view to co-invest across performing private credit opportunities in the Asia Pacific.
- The partnership bolsters Mubadala’s presence in the large and growing APAC credit market
- The enhanced capital significantly expands KKR’s credit platform and capabilities in APAC
- The move aims to deploy at least $1B of long-term capital, providing bespoke credit solutions to companies and sponsors.
- As part of the deal, Mubadala will deploy its capital alongside KKR's existing pools of capital, including the recently raised KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund, a $1.1B vehicle focused on performing, privately originated credit investments in the region.
- In APAC, KKR has deployed nearly $3 billion in credit capital since 2019.
