Former U.K. finance minister Sunak favorite to be next prime minister
Oct. 24, 2022 6:04 AM ETInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB), EWUUKXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rishi Sunak is looking like a clear favorite to replace Liz Truss as U.K. prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party Monday.
- Former P.M. Boris Johnson withdrew for the contest, leaving his former Chancellor of the Exchequer the only current candidate with 100 nominations from Conservative members of Parliament.
- The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) is up 0.2% against the dollar. The FTSE-100 (UKX) (NYSEARCA:EWU) is down 0.1%.
- Candidates for prime minister have until 9 a.m. ET to secure 100 nominations. Penny Mordaunt, who was in the previous leadership challenge won by Truss, has yet to reach that threshold.
- “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," Sunak tweeted. "That’s why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative party and our next prime minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country.”
- The ousting of Truss as prime minister after a disastrous cut-taxes-and-spend economic plan led to the biggest rally in U.K. gilt prices ever recorded.
