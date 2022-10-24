Autoliv, Geely collaborate to develop vehicle safety technology
Oct. 24, 2022 6:05 AM ETAutoliv, Inc. (ALV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Autoliv China, a subsidiary of automotive safety systems developer Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Geely to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles.
- Autoliv and Geely first began working together in 2002 which has since generated numerous advanced technologies, including a pre-pretensioner seatbelt and a steering wheel with hands off detection technology.
- The latest collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies. The scope of the agreement includes safety for high-level autonomous driving, intelligent steering wheel technology, a 360° occupant safety system, and the development of a sustainable leather replacement.
