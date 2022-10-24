FAT Brands redeems Series B Preferred Stock for $43.2M
Oct. 24, 2022 6:10 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT), FATBPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) has redeemed 1,821,831 shares of its 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock from an affiliate of Garnett Station Partners for $43.2M.
- The shares were redeemed at a price of $23.69/share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the date of redemption.
- FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn said, "The redemption of this Tranche of Series B Preferred Stock will yield significant cash flow savings for FAT Brands (FAT) as our securitization facility, which funded the transaction, has a lower cost of capital than the effective dividend rate on the redeemed preferred stock."
