Timothy E. Morris is the new finance chief of Opthea

Oct. 24, 2022 6:12 AM ETOpthea Limited (OPT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) appoints veteran pharmaceutical executive Timothy E. Morris as CFO, effective 24 October 2022.
  • Most recently he served as COO/CFO of Humanigen.
  • Mr. Morris’ accomplishments include raising over $2.5B in equity and convertible securities for seven companies and the completion of over 95 transactions.
  • “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Morris, whose more than 25 years CFO experience with public biotechnology companies will benefit Opthea as we prepare for Phase 3 trial results and advance pre-commercial activities,” commented Dr. Megan Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Opthea. 

