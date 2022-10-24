Volatility may make a comeback this week as Big Tech reports earnings

The stakes couldn't be higher this week as Big Tech gets ready to dominate earnings season. While third quarter reports will pour in from every corner of the market, results from Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta (META), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) are likely to define investing direction for many a trader. Combined revenue growth of the newly found FAANG family, now called MAMAA by Mad Money's Jim Cramer, is expected to have slowed to just under 10%, compared to a 29% increase in 2021 that took sales to $1.4T.

Bigger picture: Earnings from Snap (SNAP) already set a somber tone heading into the big parade, especially following the end of the digital pandemic boom that was compounded by soaring inflation. Fearful about a coming recession, many Big Tech companies have imposed hiring freezes, though some feel that the heavyweights have diversified their businesses enough to shield themselves from any advertising slowdown. A miss on estimates could still trigger panic, with outsized gains and losses becoming a trademark of this volatile market.

"The bar was set really low going into earnings season,"noted Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management. "We were hoping for easier beats because everything had been revised lower, but the earnings releases we're seeing now have not been that great."

Market movement: According to FactSet, S&P 500 companies that have missed expectations this earnings season have fallen 4.7% on average in the two days before their report through the two days after, compared with the five-year average of 2.2%.