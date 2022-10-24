AppTech Payments unveils its Commerse Experiences-as-a-Service platform
Oct. 24, 2022 6:33 AM ETAppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) propels fintech industry forward withlaunch of its new product platform, Commerse.
- Leaders from AppTech and Commerse will attend Money20/20 at The Venetian in Las Vegas to showcase the new platform.
- It is first-to-market, cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service ("CXS") platform backed by AppTech’s mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property.
- “AppTech’s mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable commerce experiences. What differentiates Commerse and AppTech from others is our entire approach, from strategy and development to packaging and delivery of our CXS” said AppTech Payments Corp. Chief Executive Officer Luke D’Angelo.
Comments