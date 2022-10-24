Health equipment maker Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) dropped ~9% pre-market Monday after announcing that the FDA requested the company to immediately discontinue marketing and distribution of its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit for a certain diagnostic use.

The regulatory action follows recent talks the company held with the FDA regarding the Accelerate Arc Products, which AXDX had marketed as a Class I device exempt from 510(k) clearance requirements.

After the discussions, the FDA has informed AXDX that the company must obtain 510(k) clearance to market and distribute the Accelerate Arc Products in the U.S.

The regulator has also placed certain corrective measures, including a requirement to immediately stop the marketing and distribution of Accelerate Arc Products in the U.S. for positive blood culture processing and mass spectrometry for diagnostic use.

“The Company intends to continue to fully cooperate with the FDA, including promptly taking the corrective actions requested by the FDA,” AXDX said in an SEC filing.

On Friday, the company has submitted documents to the FDA, aiming to obtain the agency’s feedback regarding a future 510(k) clearance application.

The regulatory setback comes only a few months after the company announced the commercialization of its new Accelerate Arc Module and BC kit in the U.S.