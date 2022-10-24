Wells Fargo downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to an Equal-weight rating on Monday after having the shipping stock set at Overweight.

Analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic do not think consensus revenue marks on FDX reflect the company's pronounced pivot away from growth to efficiency.

Wells Fargo forecast a FY24 two-year revenue CAGR below consensus and expects lower medium-term revenue growth tp drive sustainably lower valuation.

"FDX’s new savings outlook calls for a greater portion of targeted profits to come from cost savings, which implies less from growth, and by extension, lower revenue growth."

While the relative valuation of FDX has been compelling, the new phase of lower growth likely means a valuation re-rating as well. The firm notes the historic expectation was that FDX could grow revenue with a 6% CAGR over the long term, but it seems investors now expect long-term revenue growth closer to 2%. That means current P/E or EV/EBITDAR may have troughed.

Looking ahead, Wells Fargo believes a strong cash flow profile for FDX and greater confidence in execution could lead to a much higher valuation, but sees considerable risk in the near term.

Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $160 to FDX.

Shares of FDX fell 1.78% premarket to $150.50.

