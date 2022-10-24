The online betting sector saw a significant development last week after fuboTV (FUBO) announced that it was closing the Fubo Gaming business, including shuttering the new sportsbook.

The company warned that continuing with Fubo Gaming and Fubo Sportsbook in the challenging macroeconomic environment would impact its ability to reach long-term profitability goals.

Roundhill Investment's Will Hershey said Fubo Sportsbook seemed destined for failure from its inception due to the nature of the hyper-competitive U.S. online betting market. Looking ahead, he also expects more casualties with the dominance of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), BetMGM (MGM) (OTCPK:GMVHF), and Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY) allowing them to spend more aggressively on customer acquisition and retention than smaller operators.

Of note, Hershey thinks the online sports betting/iGaming sector could see continued attrition with smaller sportsbooks being consolidated. In particular, companies such as PointsBet Holdings (OTCQX:PBTHF) with an in-house tech solution and creative functionality are seen being more attractive to potential acquirers than boilerplate sportsbooks.

