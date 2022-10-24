French court approves Credit Suisse'$238M settlement in tax case
Oct. 24, 2022 7:25 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) shares have risen 1.6% in Monday early afternoon trading in Zurich after a French court approved the lender's agreement to pay EUR 238M ($234M) to settle an investigation into its historical cross-border private-banking services.
- The court approved the agreement that settles a tax fraud and money-laundering probe by France's financial prosecution office, Reuters reported Monday.
- The settlement, which does not include a recognition of criminal liability, "marks another important step in the proactive resolution of litigation and legacy issues," Credit Suisse (CS) said in a statement.
- Credit Suisse (CS) ADSs slipped 0.6% in Monday premarket trading in the U.S.
- On Thursday, the bank is set to unveil its restructuring plan, as the company struggles to put years of scandals and missteps behind it.
- Last week, the company agreed to pay $495M to resolve claims related to residential mortgage-backed securities sold in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis.
