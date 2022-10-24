AirNet Technology receives Nasdaq notification regarding minimum bid price deficiency

Oct. 24, 2022 7:27 AM ETAirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) received Nasdaq non compliance notification on October 20, 2022 regarding minimum bid price deficiency.

  • The bid price for the company's ADSs had closed below the minimum $1.00/share for the last thirty consecutive business days.

  • The company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until April 18, 2023, to regain compliance.

  • If the company does not regain compliance by April 18, 2023, the company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance or may face delisting.

