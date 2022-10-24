Scholastic rises after up to $75M share repurchase announcement
Oct. 24, 2022 7:29 AM ETScholastic Corporation (SCHL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Education and media company Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) rose ~12% after announcement of a repurchase offer of up to $75M shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer.
- The shares will be repurchased at an anticipated cash price per share of not less than $35 and not more than $40, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.
- The offer is expected to commence on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and expire on Nov. 22.
- The repurchases, of ~6% of the outstanding shares, will be funded through cash on hand.
- Source: Press Release
