Scholastic rises after up to $75M share repurchase announcement

  • Education and media company Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) rose ~12% after announcement of a repurchase offer of up to $75M shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer.
  • The shares will be repurchased at an anticipated cash price per share of not less than $35 and not more than $40, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest.
  • The offer is expected to commence on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and expire on Nov. 22.
  • The repurchases, of ~6% of the outstanding shares, will be funded through cash on hand.
