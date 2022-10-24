HNI Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.06, revenue of $598.8M misses by $43.49M

Oct. 24, 2022 7:32 AM ETHNI Corporation (HNI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • HNI press release (NYSE:HNI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $598.8M (+2.1% Y/Y) misses by $43.49M.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP earnings are expected to decrease sequentially from third quarter 2022 levels but modestly exceed year-ago results primarily due to favorable price-cost.
  • The company expects to maintain a strong balance sheet through the remainder of 2022, and throughout 2023. Low leverage and continued free cash flow generation are expected to provide ample capacity for investment, dividend payments, M&A, and share buyback.
  • "In Residential Building Products, our category-leading position and favorable housing demographics further reinforce our bullishness around future revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth. Although we expect and are prepared for near-term challenges, we are confident long-term demand in both of our segments will be strong,” stated Jeff Lorenger, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

