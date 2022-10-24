SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) said Monday it agreed to acquire an additional 30% ownership interest in the Kartaltepe Mining joint venture at the Ҫӧpler District in Turkey from partner Lidya Mining for $150M in cash, which will raise its ownership atake in the Ҫӧpler District to 80%.

SSR (SSRM) expects the deal will deliver material synergies through the remainder of the currently defined 22-year Ҫӧpler mine life and provide increased exposure for the company to potential exploration success on the Kartaltepe licenses, including Çakmaktepe Extension.

Kartaltepe is comprised of eight licenses covering 9,200 hectares, which host ~207K oz of gold mineral reserves, including 200K oz, or 12%, of the existing Çakmaktepe Extension mineral reserves.

SSR Mining (SSRM) recently received clearance from the Turkish government to restart operations at the Ҫӧpler mine after experiencing a "minor leak" of cyanide.