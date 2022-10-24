Clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) jumped ~38% pre-market Monday after the company announced topline data from Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study for its experimental 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), VAX-24.

According to Vaxcyte (PCVX), the trial involving healthy adults aged 18-64 years indicated VAX-24 at 2.2mcg dose achieved immunogenicity standards for all 24 serotypes of the causative agent, the streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) bacteria.

The Phase 2 portion of the study involving 771 healthy adults aged 50 – 64 years was designed to test the 24-valent vaccine at three dose levels, 1.1mcg, 2.2mcg, and 2.2mcg/4.4mcg, against the FDA-approved Prevnar 20 (PCV20) vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE).

Based on an immunological measure called opsonophagocytic activity (OPA) response, VAX-24 indicated non-inferiority to PCV20 for 20 common serotypes, out of which 16 achieved more robust immune responses.

All three doses demonstrated superiority for all four serotypes unique to the experimental vaccine. These additional serotypes cover 10 – 15% of bacterial strains that cause invasive pneumococcal disease over the current standard of care.

Across all doses, VAX-24 was found to have a safety and tolerability profile similar to PCV20, the company added.

“The study results demonstrate that VAX-24 has the potential to provide broader coverage and better immune responses relative to the standard-of-care,” Chief Executive of Vaxcyte (PCVX) Grant Pickering remarked.

The company intends to advance the 2.2mcg dose to the Phase 3 program, for which initial regulatory work is expected to start in H2 2023.

The FDA has already awarded the Fast Track designation for VAX-24 to target adults aged 18 years and older.